April 08 2018
|
Nisan, 23, 5778
|
Saudi crown prince begins European tour in Paris

By REUTERS
April 8, 2018 14:35
RIYADH  - Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Paris on Sunday at the start of a European tour that also includes Spain, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV said.

Prince Mohammed, Saudi defence minister and one of the kingdom's most powerful policymakers, is due to meet President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.

On the agenda for his two-day stay in Paris are the conflicts in Yemen, Syria and the Iran nuclear deal. He will also attend cultural events and an economic forum.

Prince Mohammed just completed a three-week visit to the United States.

A tourism project between Paris and Riyadh is expected to be announced but he is not expected to clinch any mega-deals.

The visit comes amid growing pressure on Macron at home from lawmakers and rights groups over France's weapons sales to the Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.


