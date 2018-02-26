February 26 2018
|
Adar, 11, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Saudi envoy invites Lebanon's Hariri to kingdom

By REUTERS
February 26, 2018 19:02
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



BEIRUT - Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri has received an invitation from a Saudi envoy to visit the kingdom and will go as soon as possible, his press office said on Monday.



"Saudi Arabia's main goal is for Lebanon to be its own master, and it is keen on Lebanon's full independence," Hariri said after meeting Saudi envoy Nizar al-Aloula in Beirut.

Hariri's shock resignation in November, in a broadcast from Riyadh, had thrust Lebanon to the forefront of regional rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The premier returned to Beirut weeks later and rescinded his resignation.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 26, 2018
Saudi reshuffles top military posts, adds a woman deputy minister

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 16
    Jerusalem
    12 - 19
    Haifa
  • 15 - 26
    Elat
    12 - 20
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut