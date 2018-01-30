January 30 2018
|
Shevat, 14, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Saudi official says all detainees in corruption probe released from Ritz

By REUTERS
January 30, 2018 08:34




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



RIYADH - A Saudi official said on Tuesday all detainees were released from Riyadh's Ritz-Carlton hotel, where they were held as part of an anti-corruption campaign.



Dozens of princes, senior officials and top businessmen were detained and confined in the opulent Ritz-Carlton Riyadh as the government launched the purge in early November. The hotel was closed to normal business.

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the kingdom's top international businessmen, was released from the Ritz on Saturday.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 30, 2018
Reports: Palestinian killed by IDF fire during West Bank protests

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 6 - 16
    Beer Sheva
    9 - 17
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 6 - 12
    Jerusalem
    8 - 15
    Haifa
  • 10 - 21
    Elat
    9 - 18
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut