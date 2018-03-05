March 05 2018
|
Adar, 18, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Saudi-owned private broadcaster pulls the plug on Turkish dramas

By REUTERS
March 5, 2018 12:36
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



DUBAI - The Arab world's largest private broadcaster has been ordered to stop airing Turkish television programs, it said on Monday, as tensions rise between Ankara and some Arab states.



Turkish soap operas in particular are a big hit across the Middle East but the blanket ban came into effect at Dubai-based MBC Group, which is controlled by Saudi businessman Walid al-Ibrahim and other Saudi investors, on March 2, a company spokesman said.



"There is a decision, which also apparently included several Arab television stations in several countries, including MBC, to stop broadcasting Turkish dramas," MBC spokesman Mazen Hayek said, but he declined to comment on who had made the decision.



Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates see Turkey's ruling AK Party, co-founded by President Tayyip Erdogan, as a friend of Islamist forces which both Arab countries oppose across the region.



Relations were further strained by Ankara's support for Qatar after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt imposed sanctions on Doha last year over its alleged support for Islamist militants. Qatar denies the accusations.



Some Arab commentators have also been campaigning on social media against what they see as Turkish cultural influence being broadcast into Arab homes through TV shows, often dubbed into Arabic.



Hayek said the ban includes all kinds of Turkish programs, and immediately affects six shows. It was likely to hit revenues and viewership built up over more than 10 years, he added.

However, it also opened opportunities for program makers in countries such as Qatar and Lebanon to fill the gap. "This may be an incentive for Arab producers to create high-level Arabic drama that can be a good alternative to those taken off the air," Hayek said.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 5, 2018
Ten year old pulled over for driving in Jerusalem

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 17 - 25
    Jerusalem
    16 - 26
    Haifa
  • 17 - 30
    Elat
    15 - 27
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut