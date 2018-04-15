April 15 2018
|
Nisan, 30, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Saudi says Arab summit wants int'l probe into chemical weapons in Syria

By REUTERS
April 15, 2018 20:54
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia - Arab League leaders on Sunday condemned the "criminal" use of chemical weapons in Syria and called for an international investigation, the Saudi foreign minister said.



Adel al-Jubeir was speaking at a news conference after the end of an Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia, which had not mentioned Syria in a statement read out at the close.



Saudi Arabia and its allies have expressed support for the missile launch by the United States, Britain and France on Saturday against three alleged chemical weapons facilities in Syria, while Arab states like Iraq and Lebanon have condemned them.

The Syrian government denies using or possessing chemical weapons and said the strikes were an act of aggression.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 15, 2018
New US sanctions will hurt Washington and Europe more than Russia

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 29
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 25
    Jerusalem
    15 - 23
    Haifa
  • 22 - 33
    Elat
    17 - 30
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut