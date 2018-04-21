Saudi security shoots down toy drone near royal palace





RIYADH - Saudi Arabian security forces shot down a toy drone in the capital Riyadh on Saturday, a senior Saudi official and the state news agency said, after videos were posted online showing gunfire in a neighborhood where a royal palace is located.

A spokesman for the Riyadh police said forces at a checkpoint in the Khozama district identified the drone and "dealt with it according to their orders," state news said without specifying if there were any injuries or damage.