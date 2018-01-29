January 29 2018
|
Shevat, 13, 5778
|
Saudi's Ibrahim to keep control of regional broadcaster MBC

By REUTERS
January 29, 2018 11:33




KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia - Saudi Arabia's Waleed al-Ibrahim will keep management control of regional television broadcaster MBC after his release from detention in the country's corruption probe, a senior MBC executive told Reuters on Monday.

The executive, speaking on condition of anonymity under briefing rules, said Ibrahim's 40 percent stake in MBC would not change and that he was found innocent of any wrongdoing in the probe.

Ibrahim, who at the weekend was released along with at least half a dozen other prominent Saudi businessmen detained in the probe, reiterated his allegiance to Saudi Arabia and the ruling family, the executive told Reuters.


