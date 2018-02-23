Security forces arrest three in West Bank overnight raids

The Israeli Defense Forces, the Shin Bet and the Israel Police arrested three people suspected of involvement in terror activities, popular terror and violent disturbances against civilians and soldiers overnight on Thursday. The suspects were taken to questioning by the security forces.



The forces also found tens of thousands of shekels used to fund terror activity near the West Bank village of El Khader. In addition, during a search for weapons in the village of Al-Eizariya IDF forces together with the border police.



