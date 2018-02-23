February 23 2018
|
Adar, 8, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Security forces arrest three in West Bank overnight raids

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 23, 2018 08:48
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Israeli Defense Forces, the Shin Bet and the Israel Police arrested three people suspected of involvement in terror activities, popular terror and violent disturbances against civilians and soldiers overnight on Thursday. The suspects were taken to questioning by the security forces.

The forces also found tens of thousands of shekels used to fund terror activity near the West Bank village of El Khader. In addition, during a search for weapons in the village of Al-Eizariya IDF forces together with the border police.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 23, 2018
UN Security Council to vote on Friday to demand Syria truce

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 16
    Jerusalem
    10 - 18
    Haifa
  • 15 - 25
    Elat
    12 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut