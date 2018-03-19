March 19 2018
Nisan, 3, 5778
Security forces map out blueprint of terrorist's home for demolition

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 19, 2018 07:45
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Following the stabbing yesterday in which Adiel Kolman was murdered in Jerusalem, forces from the Samaria Regional Brigade, in conjunction with the Shin Bet security service and the Border Police, mapped the terrorist's house in Aqraba village in preparation for demolition and interrogated the terrorist's family overnight on Sunday night.

In addition, forces from the Menashe Regional Brigade operated in the village of 'Illar. During the operation, the forces arrived at a workshop used to produce illegal weapons and confiscated dozens of tools and various means used to produce weapons. The forces confiscated tens of thousands of shekels, which were given as compensation for terrorist acts.

In the course of the night, IDF, Shin Bet, Border Police, and the Israel Police arrested 15 Palestinians suspected of involvement in terrorist activities, popular terror and violent disturbances against civilians and soldiers.


