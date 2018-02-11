Senior IDF official says Iranian presence in Syria will be 'test of war'

OC Northern Command Maj.-Gen. Yoel Strick warned that an Iranian presence in Syria could lead to a "test of war."



"Those who cross the border in will, on any level, receive an appropriate response. Iranian involvement in the region is a disturbing threat to Israel and the entire world," he said at a military ceremony. "Iran wants to create a front command in Syria-- we will not allow it."



"We must prepare for ourselves operations and intelligence for the growing threat: the return of the Syrian army and Iranian forces. The big test will be the test of war," he added.



