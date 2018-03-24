March 24 2018
Nisan, 8, 5778
Senior MP: Iran should turn to Russia, China after Bolton nomination

By REUTERS
March 24, 2018 12:34
Iran should strengthen ties with Russia and China to counter a tougher US stance expected after President Donald Trump's appointment of John Bolton as national security adviser, a senior parliament member was quoted as saying on Saturday.

"Americans are pushing for harder policies towards the Islamic Republic of Iran and we need to strengthen our view towards the East, especially China and Russia," Alaeddin Boroujerdi, head of parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told ISNA news agency.


