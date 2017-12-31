December 31 2017
|
Tevet, 13, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Senior US Republican senator: 'Let Mr. Mueller do his job'

By REUTERS
December 31, 2017 20:30




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - The special counsel investigation of links between Russia and President Trump's 2016 election campaign should continue without interference in 2018, despite calls from some Trump administration allies and Republican lawmakers to shut it down, a prominent Republican senator said on Sunday.

Lindsey Graham, who serves on the Senate armed forces and judiciary committees, said Department of Justice Special Counsel Robert Mueller needs to carry on with his Russia investigation without political interference.

"This investigation will go forward. It will be an investigation conducted without political influence," Graham said on CBS's Face the Nation news program.

"And we all need to let Mr. Mueller do his job. I think he's the right guy at the right time."


Related Content

Breaking news
December 31, 2017
Trump, Republican allies endorse Iranian protesters

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    10 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 6 - 12
    Jerusalem
    9 - 17
    Haifa
  • 10 - 21
    Elat
    11 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut