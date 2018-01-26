January 26 2018
Shevat, 10, 5778
Senior officials: Trump plans to offer citizenship to 1.8m. illegal immigrants

By REUTERS
January 26, 2018 00:22




WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump is ready to sign on to a plan that would open a path to citizenship for as many as 1.8 million "Dreamers," who were brought illegally to the United States as children, senior White House officials said on Thursday.

Trump's plan, which the White House hopes the Senate will vote on in early February, would require Congress to set up a $25 billion "trust fund" to build a wall on the southern border with Mexico, and invest in better protections at the northern border with Canada.

It would also require Congress to limit family sponsorship of immigrants to spouses and minor children, end a visa lottery system for certain countries, and spend additional money on border guards and immigration judges - among other measures - the officials told reporters in a briefing.


