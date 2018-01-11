Sergeant sentenced to prison for failing to meet IDF safety guidelines

A sergeant from the Artillery Corps was sentenced to seven days in prison on January 7 after he was found to have failed to meet the safety rules needed to conduct an exercise, according to the IDF spokesperson's office.



On September 8, 2017 an accident occurred at the Shivta base in Israel's south, in which an IDF soldier was seriously injured by a grenade explosion.



An investigation was conducted following the accident. As a result, safety instructions were then distributed to department commanders and professional guidelines regarding grenade-throwing were renewed in order to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.



In addition, training grenades were distributed to all training bases in order to simulate more realistic operational grenades.



The IDF noted that there is no connection between the failures for which the officer was tried and the occurrence of the accident in September.



