Settlers beat Palestinian shepherd and injure sheep in West Bank

A number of masked settlers on Wednesday descended from the general direction of the Yitzhar settlement in the West Bank towards the village of Einabus, where they beat a Palestinian shepherd and injured a number of sheep, according to the IDF spokesperson's unit.



The unit further emphasized that the security forces view such cases as serious and will act as soon as possible in order to arrest those involved. Details about the incident have been transferred to the Israel Police.



