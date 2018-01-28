January 28 2018
|
Shevat, 12, 5778
|
Several killed in clashes in Yemen's southern city Aden

By REUTERS
January 28, 2018 10:21




ADEN - Several people were killed and injured as armed groups fought each other in the southern Yemeni city of Aden on Sunday, medical staff at hospitals in the city said.

Gunmen were deployed throughout most districts of the city and there was heavy gunfire, according to reports from residents.

There have been rising tensions between southern separatists, who are allied with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the Saudi-backed government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi over control of the southern half of the country.


