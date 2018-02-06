February 06 2018
Shevat, 21, 5778
Shells hit displacement camp in northwest Syria

By REUTERS
February 6, 2018 15:57




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - Shells hit a camp for internally displaced Syrians near the Syrian-Turkey border on Tuesday, killing at least one person, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The shells which hit the camp at Atmeh village, in rebel-held Idlib province, were fired from the Kurdish-held Afrin region just to its north, according to the Observatory and an Atmeh resident, who put the death toll at three.

Fighting is raging in Afrin between the Kurdish YPG militia and Turkish forces that launched a major offensive against the area last month. YPG officials could not immediately be reached for comment.


