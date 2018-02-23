February 23 2018
|
Adar, 8, 5778
|
Sheriff: Armed deputy stood outside Florida school building during shooting

By REUTERS
February 23, 2018 00:56
The armed deputy who was on the campus of Stoneman Douglas High School during a shooting rampage that left 17 dead on February 14 stood outside the building where it occurred and did not go in to engage the shooter, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said on Thursday.

Scott Peterson, who was the school resource officer at Stoneman Douglas, stood outside the building as the shootings took place, Israel told reporters. Peterson resigned from the department on Thursday after being told he would be suspended, Israel said. He did not say if Peterson would face criminal charges.


