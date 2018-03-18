March 18 2018
|
Nisan, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Shin Bet captures Har Bracha terrorist after 6-week manhunt

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 18, 2018 07:52
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

This morning, it was announced that overnight after intensive activity by the Shin Bet, IDF and the Israeli Police, Abed al Karim Adel Asi was arrested in Nablus for the murder of Rabbi Itamar Ben-Gal. Ben-Gal, 29, was murder near the Ariel Junction on February 5, 2018.

The Shin Bet security service said that during the operation they arrested "a number of suspects who helped or were aware of the whereabouts of the terrorist. The assailant, along with others who were with him, was transferred for further Shin Bet interrogation."


Related Content

Breaking news
March 18, 2018
Syrian rebel fighters enter Afrin town, say Kurdish forces have pulled out

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    17 - 28
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 25
    Jerusalem
    16 - 26
    Haifa
  • 23 - 31
    Elat
    16 - 31
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut