Shin Bet captures Har Bracha terrorist after 6-week manhunt

This morning, it was announced that overnight after intensive activity by the Shin Bet, IDF and the Israeli Police, Abed al Karim Adel Asi was arrested in Nablus for the murder of Rabbi Itamar Ben-Gal. Ben-Gal, 29, was murder near the Ariel Junction on February 5, 2018.



The Shin Bet security service said that during the operation they arrested "a number of suspects who helped or were aware of the whereabouts of the terrorist. The assailant, along with others who were with him, was transferred for further Shin Bet interrogation."



