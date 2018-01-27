January 27 2018
|
Shevat, 11, 5778
|
Shooting at Brazilian dance club kills 14

By REUTERS
January 27, 2018 19:08




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

SAO PAULO - Gunmen shot and killed at least 14 people early on Saturday in a crowded dance club in the northeastern Brazil city of Fortaleza, authorities said.

At least another six people were injured and are hospitalized in Fortaleza, said Andre Costa, who heads the Ceara state security secretariat, which oversees police forces.

Costa told journalists that a motive was not yet known, but authorities were investigating whether the killings were part of an ongoing fight between two drug gangs.

No suspects are in custody.


