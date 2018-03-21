March 21 2018
|
Nisan, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Sisi says he wanted more challengers in Egyptian election

By REUTERS
March 21, 2018 00:00
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



CAIRO - President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said in an interview broadcast on Tuesday he had wanted more contenders in next week's presidential election to give voters greater choice, but the country was "not ready."



Sisi, who is expected to win the March 26-28 vote by a huge margin, said he should not be blamed for the lack of candidates.



All the former opposition candidates except one have dropped out citing intimidation, and the sole remaining challenger has said he supports the president.



"You are blaming me for something that I have nothing to do with," Sisi said in the interview that was broadcasted across major Egyptian channels.



"I swear to God, I wished 1,2,3 or even 10 distinguished people (ran) and you choose," he added.



"We are not ready, isn't it a shame ... we have more than 100 parties, nominate someone."



Two prominent former military men made surprise announcements late last year and in January that they would run against Sisi, with indications from the street that their bids might be popular.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 21, 2018
U.S. arrests Iranian over alleged $115 mln sanctions evasion scheme

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 25
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 24
    Jerusalem
    12 - 24
    Haifa
  • 18 - 33
    Elat
    14 - 29
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut