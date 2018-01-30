January 30 2018
Shevat, 14, 5778
Slovenia to move step closer to recognition of Palestinian state

By JPOST.COM STAFF
January 30, 2018 15:26




The Slovenian Foreign Affairs Committee is expected to approve a draft resolution Wednesday recognizing the State of Palestine, thereby advancing the proposal to a full parliamentary vote.

The draft resolution to be considered by the committee has the backing of Slovenian Foreign Minister Karl Erjavec.

On Friday, Slovenian President Borut Pahor told AFP that he opposed such a move.

Pahor said he would only support recognition "in circumstances that would contribute to the solution of its bilateral issues with Israel but not to the worsening of relations... those circumstances are not in place."


