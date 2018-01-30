Slovenia to move step closer to recognition of Palestinian state

The Slovenian Foreign Affairs Committee is expected to approve a draft resolution Wednesday recognizing the State of Palestine, thereby advancing the proposal to a full parliamentary vote.



The draft resolution to be considered by the committee has the backing of Slovenian Foreign Minister Karl Erjavec.



On Friday, Slovenian President Borut Pahor told AFP that he opposed such a move.



Pahor said he would only support recognition "in circumstances that would contribute to the solution of its bilateral issues with Israel but not to the worsening of relations... those circumstances are not in place."



Share on facebook Share on twitter