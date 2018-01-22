January 22 2018
Shevat, 6, 5778
Smuggler shot near IDF base in the Negev

By JPOST.COM STAFF
January 22, 2018 00:13




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

An Israeli drug smuggler was killed near the IDF base outside of Tze'elim, in the Negev, the Police Spokesperson's Unit confirmed. The police said a smuggling operation involving Egyptian and Israeli smugglers was uncovered earlier this evening during an Border Police operation.

"During the operation, fire was opened at the forces, and an exchange of fire erupted between the forces and the smugglers on the Egyptian side of the border. The exchange of fire apparently killed one of the Israeli smugglers," a border police statement said.


