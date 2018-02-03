February 03 2018
|
Shevat, 18, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Soccer: Klopp hopes home advantage can help in Tottenham 'six-pointer'

By REUTERS
February 3, 2018 11:15




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has termed Sunday's Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur as a 'six-point' clash but believes his team hold the advantage with the game being played at Anfield.

In-form Liverpool are unbeaten in 14 league games but face a tough challenge against a Tottenham team high on confidence after their dominant 2-0 win over second-placed Manchester United in midweek.

"These are 'six-point' games and the only advantage one team can have in a situation like this is to play at home, at Anfield in this case," Klopp said.

"That's really good and I'm looking forward to it."

Liverpool are third in the league with 50 points and ahead of champions Chelsea on goal difference while Tottenham are two points behind as they target a Champions League spot.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 3, 2018
Russia kills more than 30 militants in Syria after plane downed

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 20
    Jerusalem
    13 - 19
    Haifa
  • 15 - 26
    Elat
    11 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut