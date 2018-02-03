Soccer: Klopp hopes home advantage can help in Tottenham 'six-pointer'

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has termed Sunday's Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur as a 'six-point' clash but believes his team hold the advantage with the game being played at Anfield.



In-form Liverpool are unbeaten in 14 league games but face a tough challenge against a Tottenham team high on confidence after their dominant 2-0 win over second-placed Manchester United in midweek.



"These are 'six-point' games and the only advantage one team can have in a situation like this is to play at home, at Anfield in this case," Klopp said.



"That's really good and I'm looking forward to it."



Liverpool are third in the league with 50 points and ahead of champions Chelsea on goal difference while Tottenham are two points behind as they target a Champions League spot.



Share on facebook Share on twitter