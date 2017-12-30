December 31 2017
Tevet, 13, 5778
Social media: At least two protesters shot in western Iran

By REUTERS
December 30, 2017 20:48




DUBAI - At least two protesters were shot by Iranian security forces in the western town of Dorud on Saturday, according to a video posted on social media, on the third day of anti-government demonstrations around the country.

The video appeared to show demonstrators carrying two people in Dorud, where marchers were seen earlier shouting slogans against Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The footage could not be authenticated and the gravity of the injuries sustained by the two protesters was not immediately known.


