Somali authorities say troops rescue 32 children from 'terrorist school'

MOGADISHU - Somali authorities said troops stormed a school run by al Shabaab on Thursday night and rescued 32 children who had been taken as recruits by the Islamist militant group.



"The 32 children are safe and the government is looking after them. It is unfortunate that terrorists are recruiting children to their twisted ideology," Abdirahman Omar Osman, information minister for the Somali federal government, told Reuters on Friday.



"It showed how desperate the terrorists are, as they are losing the war and people are rejecting terror."



Al Shabaab said government forces, accompanied by drones, had attacked the school in Middle Shabelle region. It said four children and a teacher were killed.



No comment was immediately available from the Somali government on the reports of casualties or the use of drones.



