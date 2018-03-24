Source: Police arrest second person linked to French attack

Police arrested a second person overnight believed to be linked to an attack in southwestern France on Friday that led to the death of four people, a judicial source said on Saturday.



Another source said the man, a minor born in 2000, was a friend of the gunman, Redouane Lakdim, 25.



Police arrested a woman connected to the attacker on Friday, a French prosecutor said.



Lakdim, who was initially believed to have acted alone, held up a car, fired on police and seized hostages in a supermarket on Friday, in what President Emmanuel Macron called an act of "Islamist terrorism".



A gendarme who voluntarily took the place of a hostage during the siege has died, France said earlier on Saturday.



