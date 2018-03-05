Sources close to Netanyahu dismiss gravity of aide turning state's witness

Sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement regarding Netanyahu's top aide, Nir Hefetz, who signed state's witness in the Case 4000 probe (the Bezeq case) on Monday.



The statement said that "When there is something [to the probe], you don't need even one state witness. When there is nothing, even one thousand state witnesses will not [make a case]."



"This incessant chase after state witnesses is the best proof that there is nothing - and there will be nothing."



