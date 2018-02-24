February 24 2018
|
Adar, 9, 5778
|
South Korea says US sanctions on North will bolster U.N. resolutions

By REUTERS
February 24, 2018 04:59
SEOUL - South Korea said on Saturday new US sanctions on North Korea will bolster international community compliance with U.N. resolutions aimed at pressing the isolated state to give up its development of nuclear weapons.

"New US sanctions will alert those who are illegally trading with North Korea and therefore bolster the international community to carry out resolutions from the U.N. Security Council," the South Korean foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry reaffirmed that South Korea and the United States would work closely to achieve North Korea's denuclearization peacefully.


