January 01 2018
|
Tevet, 14, 5778
|
South Korea says welcomes Kim Jong-Un's New Year's speech

By REUTERS
January 1, 2018 09:30




SEOUL - South Korea's presidential office said it welcomed Kim Jong Un's New Year speech where he raised the possibility of sending a delegation to the upcoming Winter Olympic Games to be held in Pyeongchang in the South, Yonhap news agency reported.

Kim on Monday warned the United States that he has a "nuclear button" on his desk ready for use if North Korea is threatened, but said he was "open to dialogue" with Seoul and may send a North Korean delegation to the Games as part of efforts to lower military tensions on the Korean peninsula.


