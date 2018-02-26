February 26 2018
|
Adar, 11, 5778
|
South Korea urges North to abandon nuclear weapons, allow family visits

By REUTERS
February 26, 2018 14:32
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

GENEVA  - North Korea must abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and allow peace to take root on the divided peninsula, South Korea's foreign minister said on Monday.

Kang Kyung-wha, foreign minister of the Republic of Korea, also called for the resumption of visits between separated Korean families, as a "humanitarian and human rights issue," especially are many are in their 80s.

"It is imperative to ensure the Pyeongchang spirit lives long after so peace can take root on the Korean peninsula," Kang told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. "North Korea must heed the call and abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile programs."


