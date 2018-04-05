April 05 2018
|
Nisan, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

South Korean fighter jet crashes, two pilots presumed dead

By REUTERS
April 5, 2018 13:15
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

SEOUL - A South Korean fighter jet crashed southeast of Seoul on Thursday, leaving two pilots presumed dead, the air force said.

The jet was unrelated to US-South Korean military drills taking place in South Korea this month.

The annual joint military exercises were delayed by about a month for the Winter Olympics and to help create conditions for a resumption of talks between North and South Korea.

The F-15 jet was returning to base from conducting air maneuvers when it crashed, an air force official said. He did not comment on the possible cause.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 5, 2018
Four people killed in shooting at Turkish university

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 27
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 27
    Jerusalem
    14 - 25
    Haifa
  • 21 - 31
    Elat
    15 - 32
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut