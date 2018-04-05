South Korean fighter jet crashes, two pilots presumed dead

SEOUL - A South Korean fighter jet crashed southeast of Seoul on Thursday, leaving two pilots presumed dead, the air force said.



The jet was unrelated to US-South Korean military drills taking place in South Korea this month.



The annual joint military exercises were delayed by about a month for the Winter Olympics and to help create conditions for a resumption of talks between North and South Korea.



The F-15 jet was returning to base from conducting air maneuvers when it crashed, an air force official said. He did not comment on the possible cause.



