April 17 2018
|
Iyar, 2, 5778
|
SpaceX delays rocket launch carrying NASA's planet-hunting satellite

By REUTERS
April 16, 2018 23:50
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX postponed a planned launch on Monday of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA's latest planet-hunting satellite for 48 hours, citing problems with a guidance-navigation control system, launch team officials said.

Blast-off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida has been delayed until at least Wednesday, according to Space Exploration Technologies, which NASA contracted to loft its Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS, into orbit.


