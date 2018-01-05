January 05 2018
|
Tevet, 18, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Spanish court orders Catalan separatist leader Junqueras to remain jailed

By REUTERS
January 5, 2018 14:17




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MADRID - Spain's Supreme Court on Friday ordered that Catalan separatist leader Oriol Junqueras remain in custody after over two months in prison for his role in the Spanish region's independence movement.

In a written ruling, the judges said there was a risk that Junqueras would again commit an offense if he was released as there was no evidence to show he had abandoned "the path followed so far".

He is in custody on allegations of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds.

The court's decision would prevent him from swearing in at the opening session of the new Catalan parliament on January 17.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 5, 2018
Russia says U.S. response to Iran protests interferes with its sovereignty

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 14
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 15
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 9
    Jerusalem
    12 - 14
    Haifa
  • 10 - 18
    Elat
    11 - 15
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut