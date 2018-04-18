April 18 2018
Iyar, 3, 5778
State Department: Russia agrees to extend overflight approvals for U.S. carriers

By REUTERS
April 18, 2018 02:20
WASHINGTON - Russia has agreed to a six-month extension of overflight approvals for US airlines, the US State Department said on Tuesday hours before the agreement on overflights was due to expire.

"Several US airlines have confirmed to us that they have received approvals for these overflights," the State Department said in a statement ahead of the 7:59 p.m. (2359 GMT) deadline.

Russia's Transport Ministry has also extended approvals for all cargo flights from Asia to Europe until April 20, and has proposed an alternative route for these flights, which is now being discussed, the department added.


