April 21 2018
|
Iyar, 6, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

State TV: Egypt's Sisi appoints interim intelligence chief

By REUTERS
January 18, 2018 15:31
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

CAIRO - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi appointed Major General Abbas Kamel on Thursday as interim chief of the country's General Intelligence Service, state television reported.

The move comes ahead of a March presidential election where Sisi is expected to run for a second term in office. He has yet to announce his candidacy, however.

The report did not immediately mention Khaled Fawzi, who was serving as chief of the General Intelligence before Thursday's announcement.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 21, 2018
Report: Gunfire outside king's home in Saudi Arabia

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 21
    Jerusalem
    15 - 21
    Haifa
  • 19 - 36
    Elat
    17 - 28
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut