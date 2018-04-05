April 05 2018
Nisan, 20, 5778
State tells court: African country suitable to receive deported migrants

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 5, 2018 13:48
Lawyers representing the state told the High Court of Justice Thursday that an unspecified African country meets the conditions required to enable it to receive asylum seekers that Israel chooses to deport.

According to the state's response to a Hight Court petition, a special senior envoy that was hurriedly dispatched to the nation in question, widely believed to be Uganda, assessed the situation and determined that "there is high probability that the conditions to deport migrants to that country are in place."

The state added however that more inspections need to be carried out to finally determined the move's legality.

The fate of tens of thousands of asylum seekers, mostly from Eritrea and Sudan, was thrown into question this week after a series of contradictory government announcements.








