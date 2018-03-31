March 31 2018
Nisan, 15, 5778
Statement by Israel’s Ambassador Danon prior to security council meeting

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 31, 2018 00:25
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon released the following statement ahead of the Security Council meeting today on the situation in Gaza.

“As we warned, the so-called peace march today turned out to be a well-organized and violent terror-gathering funded by Hamas. The sole purpose of these provocations is to threaten Israel and sow unrest,” said Ambassador Danon. “Today we saw yet another example of Hamas exploiting civilians as they sent children to the fence with Israel intentionally endangering their lives. The international community must not be deceived by Hamas’ attempts to conceal their crimes,” the Ambassador concluded.


