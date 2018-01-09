January 10 2018
|
Tevet, 23, 5778
|
Steve Bannon resigns from Breitbart after critical comments about Trump

By REUTERS
January 9, 2018 23:27




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



WASHINGTON - Steve Bannon has stepped down as executive chairman of Breitbart News, the right-wing news organization said on its website on Tuesday, after the former White House chief strategist was quoted in a book criticizing President Donald Trump.



"Steve is a valued part of our legacy, and we will always be grateful for his contributions, and what he has helped us to accomplish," Breitbart Chief Executive Larry Solov said in a statement on the website.


