Steve Bannon will not testify before US House intel panel on Wednesday

WASHINGTON - Former White House strategist Steve Bannon's return to the US House Intelligence Committee will not take place on Wednesday as expected, Representative Adam Schiff, the panel's top Democrat said on Tuesday.



Bannon had been expected to speak to the House of Representatives committee again on Wednesday as part of investigation of allegations that Russia sought to influence the 2016 US election, to follow up on his Janurary 16 appearance, which failed to satisfy some members of the panel.



