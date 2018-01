Israel's Highway 2, which stretches across the nation's coast, has been closed off at Yanay interchange southbound due to a combined mudslide and flood.



One lane in the northern direction was also blocked.



Schools in the Golan Heights and northern Israel will function as usual on Friday despite the storms. Heavy rain is expected in most of the country and intense floods are anticipated in the Negev and Judean deserts and the Dead Sea.



