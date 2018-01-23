Strikes from U.S.-led coalition kill 150 Islamic State militants in Syria

WASHINGTON - The US-led coalition fighting Islamic State said it killed nearly 150 militants in strikes carried out on Saturday in the Syrian middle Euphrates River Valley.



"The precision strikes were a culmination of extensive intelligence preparation to confirm an ISIS headquarters and command and control center in an exclusively ISIS-occupied location in the contested middle Euphrates River Valley," a statement issued on Tuesday said, using an acronym for Islamic State.



The statement said the strikes took place near As Shafah, Syria and killed between 145 and 150 militants.



