December 24 2017
|
Tevet, 6, 5778
|
Sudan, Turkey to set up 'strategic cooperation council,' boost trade ties

By REUTERS
December 24, 2017 19:19




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

KHARTOUM - Turkey and Sudan have agreed to set up a "strategic cooperation council" to strengthen economic ties, their presidents said at a news conference in Khartoum on Sunday after the first visit by a Turkish leader to the African nation.

The countries hope gradually to increase bilateral trade ties to $10 billion a year from the current $500 million, and signed 12 agreements on military, economic and agricultural cooperation.

Sudan's economy has been struggling since the south seceded in 2011, taking with it three-quarters of the country's oil output.

In recent years, Turkey has boosted investments in Sudan.


