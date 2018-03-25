March 25 2018
Suicide car bomb goes off near Somalia's parliament

By REUTERS
March 25, 2018
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



MOGADISHU - A suicide car bomber blew himself up at a checkpoint near the parliament and interior ministry in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Sunday, but the number of casualties was not immediately known, police said.



Nur Mohamed, a Mogadishu police officer, told Reuters the bomb went off at the heavily guarded Sayidka checkpoint.



Abdikadir Abdirahman, director of Amin ambulances, the city's sole rescue service, said one person had been killed and another one injured.



A Reuters photographer at the scene saw ruined cars and three-wheeled scooters overturned by the force of the blast.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility. The al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab militant group carries out frequent bombings and other attacks in Mogadishu in a campaign to topple Somalia's Western-backed federal government.



At least 14 people were killed when al Shabaab set off a bomb outside a busy Mogadishu hotel on Thursday.


