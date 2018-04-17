April 17 2018
Iyar, 2, 5778
Court: 90 Palestinians can enter Israel for Remembrance Day ceremony

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 17, 2018 10:30
The Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that 90 Palestinians will be granted permits to attend the joint Israeli-Palestinian Remembrance Day ceremony Tuesday night, defying a move made earlier this week by Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman to bar 110 Palestinians from entering Israel to attend the ceremony.

"The defense minister's decision completely ignores the pain inflicted upon the bereaved families and the general public who wish to [recognize the day] as they have done in years past," the court's statement read.


