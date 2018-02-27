Suspect arrested after North Carolina man killed on Facebook Live

Police in North Carolina on Tuesday arrested a man they suspect of fatally shooting a 65-year-old man who had just informed him that they were on Facebook Live video, according to officials and local media reports.



Prentis Robinson, 55, was shot Monday just blocks from the Wingate, North Carolina, police headquarters, where he had just reported a stolen cell phone, Charlotte's WSOC TV reported, citing officials with Union County Emergency Medical Services.



"The Wingate Police Department in conjunction with the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) and the Union County Sheriff’s Office worked a death investigation until they had a suspect, this morning they made an arrest and he is in custody," police said in a statement on Facebook.



