March 27 2018
Nisan, 11, 5778
Suspect arrested over explosives sent to Washington sites

By REUTERS
March 27, 2018 18:40
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - Authorities have arrested a man suspected of sending package bombs to US military sites in the Washington area as well as White House and CIA mail offices, two law enforcement officials said on Tuesday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was expected to disclose the arrest on Tuesday, one source said, without giving more details.

A second source said the man was arrested in Seattle early on Tuesday and was expected to appear in court the same day.

The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose the information during an investigation.

More than six suspicious packages were found at government installations in the Washington area on Monday, one of the sources said. Similar packages were found at mail processing facilities for the Central Intelligence Agency and White House, the source said.

Authorities have already said publicly that packages were found at Fort McNair in the District of Columbia and Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Virginia, both US Army installations.

NBC News said another was found at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, a Navy and Air Force facility, in the US capital on Tuesday. The suspect sent 12 packages in all, and investigators expected more to arrive on Tuesday, it said.

The package delivered to Fort McNair prompted officials to evacuate the building. An Army bomb squad confirmed that the package had tested positive for explosive residue and determined a fuse was attached, a base spokesman has said.

A Fort Belvoir spokesman said its package had been rendered safe.

The incident occurred the same month as Austin, Texas, was left on edge by a bombing spree that killed two people before the accused bomber blew himself up as police closed in.


