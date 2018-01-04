January 04 2018
|
Tevet, 17, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Suspected Russian jets kill at least 20 civilians near Syrian capital - residents

By REUTERS
January 4, 2018 09:12




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

AMMAN, January 4 - Suspected Russian jets killed at least 20 civilians and wounded dozens early on Thursday when they dropped bombs on two residential buildings in a besieged rebel enclave east of the Syrian capital, residents and a war monitor said.

They said at least four bombs flattened the two buildings in the town of Misraba, wounding more than 40 people, while at least ten people were killed in aerial strikes in nearby towns in the last rebel stronghold near the capital.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said 11 women and a child were among the dead in the strike in Misraba.

Video footage downloaded by activists on social media showed children and women being pulled from the rubble by rescue workers. The footage could not be independently confirmed.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 4, 2018
Trump welcomes possible talks between North Korea and South Korea

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 16
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 16
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 11
    Jerusalem
    10 - 14
    Haifa
  • 12 - 20
    Elat
    12 - 17
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut