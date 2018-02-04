February 04 2018
|
Shevat, 19, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Suspected collaborator of Havat Gilad attacker arrested in overnight raid

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 4, 2018 08:14




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Security forces continued their intensive activities in the village of Burqin near Jenin trying to locate one of the suspects in the shooting attack near Havat Gilad.

During the night, IDF forces detained a Palestinian who is suspected of collaborating with the attacker and the IDF, together with the security forces, said they would continue to take action against anyone who assisted the wanted person in any way and would continue to protect the security of the residents of Israel.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 4, 2018
Israeli authorities knock down part of Bedouin school in West Bank

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 14 - 21
    Jerusalem
    13 - 23
    Haifa
  • 15 - 28
    Elat
    12 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut