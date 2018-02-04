Suspected collaborator of Havat Gilad attacker arrested in overnight raid

Security forces continued their intensive activities in the village of Burqin near Jenin trying to locate one of the suspects in the shooting attack near Havat Gilad.



During the night, IDF forces detained a Palestinian who is suspected of collaborating with the attacker and the IDF, together with the security forces, said they would continue to take action against anyone who assisted the wanted person in any way and would continue to protect the security of the residents of Israel.



