March 27 2018
|
Nisan, 11, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Suspicious packages found at U.S. installations in D.C.

By REUTERS
March 27, 2018 02:42
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

March 26  - Suspicious packages were found at multiple U.S. government installations in the Washington, D.C. area on Monday and were being analyzed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to determine their contents, law enforcement officials said.

Among the facilities where the packages turned up were Fort McNair in the southwest District of Columbia and Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Virginia, both U.S. Army installations.

"The FBI responded to multiple government facilities today for the reports of suspicious packages. Each package was collected for further analysis by the FBI," agency spokesman Andrew Ames said.

At Fort McNair, a suspicious package was delivered at about 8:30 a.m. eastern time, prompting officials to evacuate the building, according to a base spokesman.

Some four hours later a U.S. Army Ordnance Disposal unit confirmed that the package had tested positive for explosive residue and determined that a fuse was attached, the spokesman said.

Few details were released on the package found at Fort Belvoir, but a base spokesman said that it had been rendered safe.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 27, 2018
Australia to expel two Russian diplomats over UK nerve agent attack

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 17 - 27
    Jerusalem
    14 - 26
    Haifa
  • 22 - 34
    Elat
    16 - 32
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut